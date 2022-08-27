BISP a role model for other countries: WFP’s special adviser

ISLAMABAD – World Food Programme’s Special Adviser on Mother and Child Nutrition Princess Sarah Zeid has termed Benazir Income Support Programme a role model for the other countries and said that states running social safety programmes must learn lessons from the experiences of BISP.

World Food Program’s (WFP) Special Advisor on Mother and Child Nutrition and Jordanian Princess Sarah Zeid along with Country Director World Food Program visited Benazir Income Support Programme headquarters Friday.

During her visit, Princess was briefed on different operations of Benazir Income Support Programme, its various initiatives like National Socio-Economic Registry NSER, Benazir Kifalat, Benazir Taleemi Wazaif, Benazir Nashonuma and the registration process that how a family can be enrolled in the programme to get financial benefits from its programs. Princess Sarah was informed that Benazir Income Support Programme has also introduced a special mechanism for the registration of transgender community and if declared ineligible they could also have the right to appeal for their inclusion in the programme.

Jordanian Princess appreciated the efforts and commitment of Benazir Income Support Programme for its work to uplift the underprivileged segment of the society. She said that Benazir Income Support Programme is doing a tremendous job and termed Benazir Income Support Programme a role model for the other countries. She said that the countries running social safety programs must learn lessons from the experiences of Benazir Income Support Programme. She also commended the role of Benazir Income Support Programme in providing education to children specially girls under Taleemi Waziaf initiative, which has been implemented in the 160 districts of Pakistan and currently 8.5 million children have been enrolled in the program.

She was also apprised that Benazir Income Support Programme has extended the scope of Benazir Nashonuma programme, which aimed at addressing the issue of stunting during the initial 1000 days of child-birth. Under this programme pregnant, lactating women and their children less than 2 years of age are provided cash assistance of Rs. 2000/- per quarter to boy child and Rs. 2500/- per quarter to girl child. In return mothers are bound to attend regular awareness sessions on health during pregnancy and consuming specialized nutritious food. Benazir Income Support Programme is also planning to increase the duration of initial 1000 days to 5000 days for the provision of conditional cash assistance under this program.

Later in the day, Princess Sarah Zeid also visited Benazir One Window Center for inspecting various facilities being provided by Benazir Income Support Programme under the one roof. During her visit at one Window Center the Princess interacted with women beneficiaries of Benazir Income Support Programme who came there for resolving issues related to their registration in different initiatives of the programme.