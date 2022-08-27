APP

Camps established for relief items’ collection for flood victims

ISLAMABAD-Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) administration has established relief camps at various locations in the city to mobilise philanthropists to arrange relief items for flood victims.
The camps were set up at F-9 Park, near Munchies at F-6 Markaz and adjacent to MCB Bank at F-8 Markaz. People may deposit essential food items and relief goods in these camps.
Cash was not accepted in the camps. Only water bottles, clothes, blankets, mattresses, tents and other relief material may be deposited from 12pm to 12am.
Deputy Commissioner Islamabad Irfan Nawaz Memon has appealed the masses, philanthropists to come forward and help the rain and flood-affected people.

