Canadian High Commissioner calls on Secretary Housing 

Islamabad – Canadian High Commissioner to Pakistan Wendy Gilmour called on to Iftikhar Ali Shallwani, Federal Secretary, Ministry of Housing and Works here today at his office.

Welcoming the delegate, Iftikhar Ali Shallwani discussed various bilateral mutual issues including Pakistan-Canada long-standing relationship which is marked by cordiality and friendship. Secretary Housing extended a cordial invitation to Ms. Wendy Gilmour to attend the upcoming first International Housing Expo-2022 in which she showed her interest. Also, she said that she is glad that Canadian companies will attend the expo.

The High Commissioner appreciated the efforts of current government for providing low cost housing schemes for the vulnerable and poor segments of the society. She also stated that the Canadian companies would be encouraged to explore low cost housing opportunities in Pakistan.