Our Staff Reporter

Canadian High Commissioner calls on Secretary Housing 

Islamabad – Canadian High Commissioner to Pakistan Wendy  Gilmour called on to Iftikhar Ali Shallwani, Federal Secretary, Ministry of Housing and Works here today at his office.

Welcoming the delegate, Iftikhar Ali Shallwani discussed various bilateral mutual issues including Pakistan-Canada long-standing relationship which is marked by cordiality and friendship. Secretary Housing extended a cordial invitation to Ms. Wendy Gilmour to attend the upcoming first International Housing Expo-2022 in which she showed her interest. Also, she said that she is glad that Canadian companies will attend the expo.

The High Commissioner appreciated the efforts of current government for providing low cost housing schemes for the vulnerable and poor segments of the society. She also stated that the Canadian companies would be encouraged to explore low cost housing opportunities in Pakistan.

More Stories
Business

Weekly inflation soars by 1.83pc on high vegetables prices, power tariff

Business

Miftah welcomes Turkish investment in Pakistan

Business

PSX loses 441 points

Business

Federal govt amends release strategy of funds for PSDP 2022-23

Business

FTO addressed 2650 complaints in six months

Business

Gold unchanged

Business

Rupee extends losses against dollar

Business

2 CCRI Multan Bt cotton varieties recommended for approval

Business

BISP a role model for other countries: WFP’s special adviser

Business

META restates commitment to user privacy in virtual sitting with Pak reporters

1 of 3,499

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More