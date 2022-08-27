Catastrophic Flooding

With over 937 people dead, and nearly 30 million displaced, homeless and starving, Pakistan has officially declared a national emergency following the deadly monsoon season. Major regions in Balochistan, Sindh and South Punjab have been completely cut off, mobile and internet services have been swept away and over 19 dams have been breached, threatening more districts as a result. The situation is dire and according to the PM, damages are comparable to the calamitous 2010 floods. Relief measures are needed, and urgently.

The relentless and unforgiving nature of the monsoon season this year is being attributed to rapidly deteriorating climate conditions. Pakistan is one of the most vulnerable countries when it comes to experiencing the effects of climate change and the floods are just one manifestation of this phenomenon. Sindh and Balochistan seem to have been hit the hardest as they witnessed an increase of 784 percent and 496 percent respectively. Both the provinces also reported the highest number of deaths; Sindh’s death toll stands at 306 and Balochistan’s at 234. The devastation has been so severe that roads, bridges and countless homes have collapsed. 19 dams in total have been breached and there are extremely high risks of land sliding in northern regions like Swat, Kalam and Chitral.

The gravity of the situation cannot be understated, especially when the real impact of these floods is also relatively unknown. Internet outages and the loss of signals in these regions have also completely alienated the people who are unable to reach out for help. At this point in time, relief efforts must be carried out on a massive scale. The PM has already reached out to friendly countries and financial institutions for donations, aid, and cooperation but the national community must also come together. We need to divert our resources towards the hardest hit areas as we have done in the past. We have frameworks set up for this kind of redistribution; now is the time to utilise it fully.

But beyond the government, citizens have their own part to play as well. Mass mobilisation of donations and relief efforts by individuals, families, and groups, seen in the past during catastrophic floods and earthquakes, must be repeated once more. It is time for us to act, each in our own capacity to help those that have lost life, property and so much more to the unending storms.