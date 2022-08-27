INP

China July industrial profits down as COVID curbs, heatwaves hit

Profits at China’s industrial firms sank in July, reversing previous gains as fresh COVID-19 curbs dragged down demand and squeezed factory margins, while power shortages due to heatwaves threatened production.

Profits at China’s industrial firms fell 1.1% in January-July from a year earlier, wiping out the 1.0% growth logged during the first six months, the National Bureau of Statistics said on Saturday.

The bureau did not report standalone figures for July.

Factory production and activities in major manufacturing hubs like Shenzhen and Tianjin were hit in the month as fresh COVID curbs were imposed.

In July, China’s industrial output growth slowed to 3.8% on-year from 3.9% in June.

Searing heatwaves have swept across China’s vast Yangtze River basin since mid-July, hammering densely populated cities from Shanghai to Chengdu.

Liabilities at industrial firms jumped 10.5% from a year earlier in July, matching the 10.5% increase in June, the statistics bureau said.

China’s economy narrowly escaped contraction in the three months to June, as strict COVID control restrictions and a distressed property sector pummelled demand.

Policymakers are striving to prop up the flagging economy by doubling down on infrastructure spending.

The industrial profit data covers large firms with annual revenues of over 20 million yuan ($3 million) from their main operations.

You might also like More from author
More Stories
Business

Inflation breaks all records as SPI climbs to 44.58%

Business

Weekly inflation soars by 1.83pc on high vegetables prices, power tariff

Business

Miftah welcomes Turkish investment in Pakistan

Business

PSX loses 441 points

Business

Federal govt amends release strategy of funds for PSDP 2022-23

Business

FTO addressed 2650 complaints in six months

Business

Gold unchanged

Business

Rupee extends losses against dollar

Business

2 CCRI Multan Bt cotton varieties recommended for approval

Business

BISP a role model for other countries: WFP’s special adviser

1 of 5,197

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More