CM to meet Provincial Finance Minister for flood relief activities

Nawabzada Mansoor Ali Khan handed over a check to Chief Minister Punjab Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi for the Chief Minister’s Flood Relief Fund.

CM thanked Nawabzada Mansoor Ali Khan for the check of financial assistance to help the flood victims.

He appreciated the spirit of helping the flood victims.

Coming forward to help flood victims is nothing less than worship.

Helping brothers and sisters in trouble is the common responsibility of the nation.

I am sure that the nation will contribute fully to the rehabilitation of the victims and the rehabilitation of the population.

It is the religious, national and moral responsibility of rich people to come forward to help the flood victims.

The Punjab government is providing all possible resources to help the victims.

The political and administrative team of the Punjab government is in the field to supervise the rescue and relief operation.

An unusual situation has arisen due to unusual rains and floods in South Punjab.

The devastation cannot be described in words.

This is the time to forget the differences and help the suffering brothers and sisters.

The real politics at this time is the service of suffering humanity.