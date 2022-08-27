News Desk

COAS Bajwa to visit flood hit areas of Balochistan, Sindh

Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa will visit flood hit areas of Balochistan and Sindh on Saturday.

The Army Chief will get latest update on ground and meet the troops busy in rescue and relief efforts.

Earlier on Friday, Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa reached Karachi where he was briefed about flood situation in Sindh and Balochistan and response measures to help the flood victims.

The COAS would also visit army troops busy in rescue and relief efforts in Sindh and Balochistan, the Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) said. The Army Flood Relief centre was established at Headquarters Army Air Defence Command Rawalpindi to oversee, coordinate National Flood Relief efforts across the country in coordination with Military Operations Directorate.

The Flood Relief Centres being established in various parts of the country would assist collection, transportation and distribution of flood relief goods to flood victims in various provinces. The Army troops were shifting people to safer places, providing shelter, meals and busy in medical care to flood affectees.

