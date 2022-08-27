Commissioner directs PHA to remove unapproved billboards

SARGODHA – Sargodha Commissioner Mary­am Khan has directed the Parks and Horticultural Authority to immediately remove all unap­proved advertisement boards in the city, conduct geo-tagging of plants and to complete under-construction Women Park in Company Bagh in 10 days.

She issued these orders in a meeting, held at the PHA of­fices here on Friday. The com­missioner stressed the need to immediately approach the pro­vincial government in writing to constitute a board of directors of the PHA so that the affairs of the institution could be run in a better way. She also ordered for identifying the vacant land in the inside city areas and plant fruit trees there.

Maryam Khan ordered to complete the ongoing PHA schemes on time, saying peo­ple’s money should be spent on their welfare. She also directed the PHA to ensure 100 per cent implementation of the planta­tion drive.

PHA Director General Farid Ahmed told the briefing that the city had been divided into seven zones and supervisors have been appointed. Twenty parks, 14 Intersections and monuments and 33 green-belts of 39-km and five nurseries are operational under the manage­ment of PHA, he told. He also in­formed the commissioner about the financial and administrative affairs of the Authority