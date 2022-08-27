Corps Commander Balochistan visits flood affected areas

Corps Commander Lieutenant General Balochistan Asif Ghafoor visited Lakhra Tehsil of Lasbela District and met the flood victims and heard their problems.

Corps Commander Lieutenant General Balochistan Asif Ghafoor visited the flood affected areas of Lasbela Tehsil Lakhra district and met with the flood victims on this occasion GOC Gwadar was accompanied by the Corps Commander GOC informed the people of the affected areas.

And informed Corps Commander Lieutenant General Balochistan Asif Ghafoor about the relief measures of Pakistan Army while talking to the flood victims on this occasion, Corps Commander Lieutenant General Balochistan said that almost the whole country is suffering from this problem at this time.

Corps Commander Lt. Gen. Balochistan Asif Ghafoor assured the flood victims that the government, civil administration and forces of Pakistan are taking all possible measures to rehabilitate the victims.

Corps Commander Lieutenant General Balochistan also visited the relief camp and free medical camp established by the Pakistan Army.