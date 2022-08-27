News Desk

Corps Commander Quetta visits flood-affected areas, boost morals of people

Pakistan Army and Civil Administration are taking all available resources for rehabilitation of flood affectees.

This was stated by Corps Commander Quetta Lieutenant General Asif Ghafoor during his visit to flood affected Tehsil Lakhra District Lesbela today (Saturday).

On this occasion, District administration and Army Officers briefed him about problems being faced by flood affectees and relief measures taken by Pak Army.

He also visited relief and free medical camps established by Pak Army for flood affectees.

