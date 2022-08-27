Our Staff Reporter

Couple found dead

LAHORE   –   A couple was found dead from a house in De­fence Housing Authority (DHA) here on Friday.In a statement, a spokesman of Edhi ambulance service said that the victims were identified as 35-year-old Zeeshan and his 30-year-old wife Ghafrah. He said they were sleeping but found dead in the evening in their house in B-block, Phase-5, DHA. The spokesman said the couple was allegedly addicted to drugs. Police and fo­rensic teams have reached the spot to collect evidences. Following preliminary investiga­tion, the bodies will be shifted to morgue

