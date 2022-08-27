Couple found dead
LAHORE – A couple was found dead from a house in Defence Housing Authority (DHA) here on Friday.In a statement, a spokesman of Edhi ambulance service said that the victims were identified as 35-year-old Zeeshan and his 30-year-old wife Ghafrah. He said they were sleeping but found dead in the evening in their house in B-block, Phase-5, DHA. The spokesman said the couple was allegedly addicted to drugs. Police and forensic teams have reached the spot to collect evidences. Following preliminary investigation, the bodies will be shifted to morgue