Agencies

Court extends remand of social media trolling accused

LAHORE    –    A lo­cal court on Friday extend­ed physical remand of a doc­tor, involved in social media trolling against institu­tions, for another two days. The Federal Investigations Agency’s (FIA) officials pro­duced the accused Dr Sahar Saud before Judicial Magis­trate Ghulam Murtaza Virk amid strict security on ex­piry of one-day physical re­mand. The FIA prosecutor submitted before the court that investigation could not be completed from the ac­cused yet. He pleaded with the court to extend the phys­ical remand of the accused for completing the investi­gations. At this, the court extended remand of the ac­cused for another two days and directed for produc­ing the accused on expiry of the remand term. The FIA had arrested the accused on criminal charges under Cy­ber Crime Act. It was alleged that the accused was in­volved in social media troll­ing against institutions.

