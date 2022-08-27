Covid-19 takes two more lives, 209 new cases reported

LAHORE – The coronavirus claimed two more lives while 209 new cases were re­ported in the province on Friday during the last 24 hours.

According to the data shared by the spokesperson of Punjab Pri­mary and Secondary Healthcare Department (P&SHD) ,the number of coronavirus cases in the province reached 520,440 ,while the total deaths were recorded as 13,604 al­together.

The P&SHD confirmed that 107 new cases of Covid-19 were report­ed in Lahore, 9 in Rawalpindi,16 in Faisalabad, 13 in Chakwal, 6 in Mul­tan,11 in Bahawalpur,8 in Mianwa­li,6 in Rahimyar Khan,1 in Sheikhu­pura,7 in Nankana Sahib, 3 in Vehari, 5 in Hafizabad, 4 in Okara, 3 in Bhak­kar,2 in Dera Ghazi Khan, 2 in Sar­godha,1 in Bahawalnagar,1 in Pak­pattan, 1 in Khushab, 1 in Chiniot, 1 in Sheikhupura and 2 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Sialkot district during the last 24 hours till filing of this news. The Punjab health department conducted 11,859,015 tests for COVID-19 so far while 503,665 confirmed cases recovered altogether in the province.

DC REVIEWS ONGOING ANTI PO­LIO CAMPAIGN

Deputy Commissioner (DC) M Ali directed anti-polio teams to ensure that all children under five years of age were administered vaccine dur­ing a five-day campaign started from August 22. He was presiding over a review meeting regarding the cam­paign here on Friday. He instructed polio workers to check door marking to ensure 100 per cent vaccination of children. He said that more than 370,431 children had been adminis­tered polio drops during the last 24 hours and around 60 refusals cases of parents had been tackled through negotiations and administered polio drops to their children. He also ap­pealed to parents to fully cooperate with polio teams and get their chil­dren vaccinated so that polio could be eliminated from the country.

Meanwhile, on the special direc­tion of the deputy commissioner, the district administration decided to launch a crackdown on quacks and confiscate the medicines in their use. All assistant commissioners and drug inspectors had been directed to take strict action against quacks.

64 NEW CASES OF DENGUE VIRUS REPORTED IN PUNJAB

About 64 new cases of dengue vi­rus were reported in Punjab on Fri­day while no citizen lost his life. Ac­cording to the Health department, a total 857 cases of dengue virus were reported so far during the current year while three people died of the virus, besides 185 patients were un­der treatment in different hospitals of the province.

Punjab Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department (P&SHD) re­ported 24 cases of dengue in Rawal­pindi, 26 in Lahore,3 in Chakwal, 03 in Gujranwala, 2 in Sheikhupura, 2 in Kasur, 1 in Okara, 1 in Bhakkar,1 in Chiniot and one case of dengue was reported in Sialkot during the last 24 hours till filling this news.

All suspected cases were kept in surveillance and their tests were being conducted. The anti-dengue squad killed dengue larvae at 354 places in the province during the daily based surveillance, adding that they conducted surveillance at 339,369 indoor and 91,532 outdoor places during the last 24 hours in different places. The P&SHD urged the people to adopt precautionary measures and keep their environ­ment clean and dry to protect them­selves from dengue