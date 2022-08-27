Covid-19 takes two more lives, 209 new cases reported
LAHORE – The coronavirus claimed two more lives while 209 new cases were reported in the province on Friday during the last 24 hours.
According to the data shared by the spokesperson of Punjab Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department (P&SHD) ,the number of coronavirus cases in the province reached 520,440 ,while the total deaths were recorded as 13,604 altogether.
The P&SHD confirmed that 107 new cases of Covid-19 were reported in Lahore, 9 in Rawalpindi,16 in Faisalabad, 13 in Chakwal, 6 in Multan,11 in Bahawalpur,8 in Mianwali,6 in Rahimyar Khan,1 in Sheikhupura,7 in Nankana Sahib, 3 in Vehari, 5 in Hafizabad, 4 in Okara, 3 in Bhakkar,2 in Dera Ghazi Khan, 2 in Sargodha,1 in Bahawalnagar,1 in Pakpattan, 1 in Khushab, 1 in Chiniot, 1 in Sheikhupura and 2 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Sialkot district during the last 24 hours till filing of this news. The Punjab health department conducted 11,859,015 tests for COVID-19 so far while 503,665 confirmed cases recovered altogether in the province.
DC REVIEWS ONGOING ANTI POLIO CAMPAIGN
Deputy Commissioner (DC) M Ali directed anti-polio teams to ensure that all children under five years of age were administered vaccine during a five-day campaign started from August 22. He was presiding over a review meeting regarding the campaign here on Friday. He instructed polio workers to check door marking to ensure 100 per cent vaccination of children. He said that more than 370,431 children had been administered polio drops during the last 24 hours and around 60 refusals cases of parents had been tackled through negotiations and administered polio drops to their children. He also appealed to parents to fully cooperate with polio teams and get their children vaccinated so that polio could be eliminated from the country.
Meanwhile, on the special direction of the deputy commissioner, the district administration decided to launch a crackdown on quacks and confiscate the medicines in their use. All assistant commissioners and drug inspectors had been directed to take strict action against quacks.
64 NEW CASES OF DENGUE VIRUS REPORTED IN PUNJAB
About 64 new cases of dengue virus were reported in Punjab on Friday while no citizen lost his life. According to the Health department, a total 857 cases of dengue virus were reported so far during the current year while three people died of the virus, besides 185 patients were under treatment in different hospitals of the province.
Punjab Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department (P&SHD) reported 24 cases of dengue in Rawalpindi, 26 in Lahore,3 in Chakwal, 03 in Gujranwala, 2 in Sheikhupura, 2 in Kasur, 1 in Okara, 1 in Bhakkar,1 in Chiniot and one case of dengue was reported in Sialkot during the last 24 hours till filling this news.
All suspected cases were kept in surveillance and their tests were being conducted. The anti-dengue squad killed dengue larvae at 354 places in the province during the daily based surveillance, adding that they conducted surveillance at 339,369 indoor and 91,532 outdoor places during the last 24 hours in different places. The P&SHD urged the people to adopt precautionary measures and keep their environment clean and dry to protect themselves from dengue