Deadly floods ravage; 33m affected

Monsoon rains death toll nears 1,000 n Latest rain spell paralyses normal life in parts of KP, Balochistan, Punjab, Sindh provinces n Rivers Kabul, Swat in very high flood: FFC n Flood emergency imposed in Nowshera n PIA cancels Friday’s Quetta-bound flights n President appeals world to help flood victims n PM says 33 million people affected by flash floods.

DIR LOWER – At least 932 people have died and more than 33 million people are affected by flash floods across the country amid unprecedented monsoon rains as the federal government has declared national emergency.

The National Disaster Management Authori­ty (NDMA) said Friday that the torrential mon­soon rains across the country inflicted more lives and property losses. The total death from rains and flooding reached 937 on Friday. Officials say another 1,343 people got injured during rain and flood relat­ed incident since the onset of the monsoon season. Heavy rains caused roof collapse incident in Balochistan caused deaths of four children including two children died in Zhob and one child perished each in Duki and Chaghi whereas three children got injured in Duki.

In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s some 13 per­ished due to flash floods various districts in­cluding four males in Lower Kohistan, one female each in Lakki Marwat and Lower Dir, five children in Upper Dir, one child each in Swat and Lower Kohistan. However, due to roof collapse one male in North Waziristan, one female in Lakki Marwat and a child passed away in Dera Ismail Khan where­as seven individuals got injured including a male in D.I. Khan, a female and four children in North Waziristan and one male got in­jured due to flash flood in Lower Kohistan.

In Punjab’s District Rajanpur, a female died due to drowning in high flow wa­ters. In Sindh, 13 people perished includ­ing two men and two children died in Sha­heed Benazirabad, two men and a child perished in Mitiari, a man died in Tando Allah Yar, three women died in Noushero Feroze and two children died in Dadu died during various incidents.

At least 8 people drowned in River Kun­har and other streams of the area in Te­hsil Balakot. Keeping in view of the in­tensity of the rain, Deputy Commissioner Mansehra ordered to close down all pub­lic and private educational institutions on the 26th of August in Tehsil Blakot. The administration confirmed 8 deaths in Bal­akot during last 24 hours where 3 dead bodies were recovered while the rescue operation is continued to search for other people who have drowned in River Kun­har and streams. On the other side, locals claimed that the number of causalities is more than double as announced by the administration but nobody confirmed it.

To distract Mansehra Karakorum High­way (KKH) and Mansehra NARAN Jalkhad (MNJ) roads were blocked at several places due to land sliding and floods. People of the region are stuck in their homes.

The district administration has also in­structed locals and tourists not to travel from Balakot to Naran as in many areas, the road is closed due to land sliding and floods until the clearance of the roads. Three sis­ters were killed when the roof of their di­lapidated house collapsed due to heavy rains in Shalkanai, Khal tehsil on Friday. Ac­cording to police, the deceased were iden­tified as Anam Bibi (13), Parera (8) and Aman Bibi (5), duaghters of Shah Gee Reh­man, who were buried at a local graveyard.

In Gilgit Baltistan (GB), three roads were blocked including the Mujawir Road at Ishkoman Immit Valley, Hisper Valley Road and Ahmadabad Valley due to flash flood where restoration work was in progress as heavy machinery and staff were deployed on site.

In Balochistan, four highways and routes were blocked as the high flow of water blocked the N-25 Quetta-Kara­chi Highway as it washed away the Lun­da Bridge. Similarly the M-8 motorway was also blocked due to land sliding also N-50 Zhob-DI Khan and N-70 Loralai-DG Khan highways were also choked and res­toration work was in progress on all sites.

In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, two connec­tivity routes were damaged due to land­sliding including Swat Expressway Palai and Panakot Road where restoration work was underway.

In AJK, the Azad Pattan Road was blocked due to landslide and restoration work was underway as proper machinery and staff is deployed on site. In Punjab, the N-55 Fazil­pur-Rajanpur highway was blocked due to floodwater intrusion where the restoration of the connectivity route was in progress.

It further highlighted that scattered to widespread thunderstorm and rain of mod­erate to heavy intensity with isolated very heavy falls was expected over the upper catchments of Rivers Kabul and Indus.

Moreover, scattered thunderstorm and rain of moderate intensity was expected over the upper catchments of Rivers Jhe­lum, Chenab, Ravi and Sutlej along with Is­lamabad and Rawalpindi, Sargodha, Gu­jranwala, Lahore, Multan, Bahawalpur, Peshawar, Kohat and Bannu Divisions.

It added that isolated thunderstorm and rain was expected over rest of the country except Western Balochistan.

FLOODS, RAINS CAUSED HAVOC IN BA­LOCHISTAN

Floods and rains in Balochistan have caused havoc everywhere, with most ar­eas of the province plunged into darkness due to power outages from last night, while communication systems were damaged while disconnected Balochistan from other parts of country.

So far 235 people including children and women have been killed in rain incidents of Balochistan. Quetta city and its suburbs have been continuously raining for over 28 hours, sometimes heavy sometimes light rain received the respective areas , which made the situation worse, while more than several hundred people, including women and children, were trapped in the flood wa­ter in Balochistan including Quetta.

The electricity and gas supply system in the city were also suspended due to heavy rains, while the communication system has also been disrupted in the respective areas of Balochistan including Quetta city. The rou­tine life was parlayed in the area and roads were presented sight of floods in Quetta city. People were reported to stand in lines at shops of LPG to fill their cylinders of LPG gas in Quetta after gas supply was suspend­ed while 12 inch gas pipeline along with Bibi Nani Bridge washed away in Bolan area.

Apart from this, due to heavy rains, the mobile phone and internet service are also suspended in Quetta, while the PTCL network of Quetta is also closed and the ground internet is also not working. Com­munication system including mobile inter­net, PTCL network failed.

Despite, Pakistan Army, Frontier Corps and local administrations are busy to con­tinue rescue and relief operations in rain hit areas of Balochistan including Quetta.

According to reports, several houses were washed away by floods at Nawan Kil­li, Sariab and other areas of Quetta. Ac­cording to Met Office, rain received respec­tive areas of Balochistan including Quetta, Kalat, Sibi, Ziarat, Muslim Bagh, Usta Mu­hammad, Usta Muhammad and Loralai district. Rainfall has been recorded in re­spective areas including 132mm in Ka­lat, 104 mm in Quetta, 69 mm in Sibi, 0.8 mm in Loralai, 15 mm in Muslim Bagh and 19.2 mm in Ziarat. The Met Office forecast mainly rainy weather for northern, east­ern and central parts while cloudy weath­er in rest parts of the province thunder­shower with isolated heavy falls expected in Nasirabad, Jafarabad, Jhal Magsi, Lasbel­la, Noshki, Lehri, Sohbatpur, Bhag, Harnai, Dera Bugti, Duki, Loralai, Musakhel, Sher­ani, Zhob, Killa Saifullah, Killa Abdullah, Kalat, Mustung, Khuzdar, Quetta, Chaman, Kharan and Pishin during next 24 hours.

VERY HIGH FLOOD’

The Federal Flood Commission (FFC) has said that heavy rainfall in the catchments areas of River Swat and Kabul during past 24 hours resulted in very high flood situa­tion in River Kabul and its tributaries.

At present, River Swat (a tributary of Riv­er Kabul) was flowing in “very high flood” at Khwazakhela with water discharged of 238,995 cusecs and Chakdara 224,812 cusecs and in “medium flood” at Munda Head Works 69,104 cusecs.

According to daily FFC report on Fri­day River Kabul was flowing in “very high flood” at Nowshera with water discharge 147,000 cusecs and “high flood” at Warsak 106,200 cusecs at 1200 hours.

River Indus was also flowing in “high flood” at Guddu and Sukkur, “medium flood” at Taunsa and Kotri and in “low flood” in Tarbela-Kalabagh-Chashma Reaches (upstream Taunsa).