Deduction of govt employees’ salaries for flood victims ‘unconstitutional’

KARACHI -An assistant session judge has approached the Sindh government against deductions from the salaries of the government employees for flood victims, terming the deductions as unconstitutional. The assistant session judge district west Karachi wrote a letter to the finance secretary, saying that even lands of the government employees are affected from the ongoing floods. “Sindh High Court has already made deductions in the month of June,” he said, adding that the government employees rely on their salaries and the harvest. He claimed that such deductions without the permission of the employees were against the constitution and demanded of the finance ministry to halt such deductions and return the money to the employees.