Staff Reporter

Deduction of govt employees’ salaries for flood victims ‘unconstitutional’

KARACHI -An assistant session judge has approached the Sindh government against deductions from the salaries of the government employees for flood victims, terming the deductions as unconstitutional. The assistant session judge district west Karachi wrote a letter to the finance secretary, saying that even lands of the government employees are affected from the ongoing floods. “Sindh High Court has already made deductions in the month of June,” he said, adding that the government employees rely on their salaries and the harvest. He claimed that such deductions without the permission of the employees were against the constitution and demanded of the finance ministry to halt such deductions and return the money to the employees.

You might also like More from author
More Stories
Business

Weekly inflation soars by 1.83pc on high vegetables prices, power tariff

Business

Miftah welcomes Turkish investment in Pakistan

Business

PSX loses 441 points

Business

Federal govt amends release strategy of funds for PSDP 2022-23

Business

FTO addressed 2650 complaints in six months

Business

Gold unchanged

Business

Rupee extends losses against dollar

Business

2 CCRI Multan Bt cotton varieties recommended for approval

Business

BISP a role model for other countries: WFP’s special adviser

Business

META restates commitment to user privacy in virtual sitting with Pak reporters

1 of 1,949

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More