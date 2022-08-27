Our Staff Reporter

Downpour turns weather pleasant in Sargodha

SARGODHA    –   Weather turned pleasant in Sargodha city after heavy rain here on Friday.

According to Meteorological office, the rain cycle would continue in the district for the next 24 hours. Agricul­tural experts said that the current spell of rains would be fruitful for seasonal crops including rice, sugarcane and cit­rus. After rain, a large number of citi­zens came out from their houses and enjoyed the pleasant weather. A great rush of people was witnessed at frit­ters and samosa shops.

