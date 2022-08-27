EU provides 10m euros to Sindh govt to support quality education

KARACHI – The European Union (EU) is disbursing Rs2.2 billion (EUR 10 million) to the Sindh government to strengthen the implementation of provincial education policies.

This is the second payment of a Euro 42 million grant made available through budget support by the EU under the Development through Enhanced Education Programme (DEEP).

This direct financial support was aimed at creating opportunities to accelerate access to quality education for all children in Sindh, as a foundation for future training and skills development and engagement in productive employment, said a communique here on Friday.

The programme fully aligns with the Sindh School Education Sector Plan & Roadmap 2019-2024 with a focus on priority reform areas in governance, enrollment and teaching quality.

UNICEF provides complementary technical assistance to strengthen the Sindh School Education and Literacy Department’s (SELD) responsive capacity and systems to plan, manage and deliver quality and equitable education.

Sindh Minister for Education Syed Sardar Ali Shah said, “Education continues to be one of the key priority areas for the government of Sindh. We aim at improving access to equitable, inclusive and quality education for all to realise their fullest potential and contribute to the development of society and economy, thus creating sense of nationhood, inculcating values of tolerance, social justice and democracy.”

He further said, “The SELD has come a long way in remodeling the structure of education in collaboration with the donors, development partners and civil society. The contribution of the EU in the shape of the DEEP with budgetary support allocation of 42 million Euros is quite commendable.

“This will not only help in carry out the activities of Education Sector Plan 2019-24, but also bring forth the quality education in Sindh.”