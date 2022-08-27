Even Nawaz testifies current govt, Miftah’s incompetence: Asad Umar

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Asad Umar on Saturday said that Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz’s (PML-N) supremo Nawaz Sharif is also testifying the incompetence of incumbent government and Finance Minister Miftah Ismail.

Talking to media in Karachi, the PTI General Secretary further that the federal government is incompetent. “More than four months have been passed, the current government could not finalize a deal with IMF,” he said.

Asad Umar lamented that Miftah Ismail did not meet the Khyber Pakhtunkhuwa Finance Minister Taimoor Jaghra even after he offered help.

He further said that government should not blame KP for its failure. He also warned the government to not to pressurize Jhagra.

Asad went on to say that the current government is at fault for thinking that it can run the country by using power. He said the government has failed for what they claimed after ousting PTI government. He added, “Whatever is happening in the country is because of the incompetence of the government. They have made people’s lives miserable.”

Asad said that Miftah is blaming PTI for being a hurdle in IMF’s deal but “we left the country in better condition, the country was flourishing.”

While talking about the floods in Pakistan, he said that former premier Imran Khan has advised the party to provide help in the flood affected areas, while he said that messages have been received from all over the world that Imran Khan must be doing fund raising for the affected people.