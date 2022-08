FAISALABAD – A health squad seized fake injections in huge quantity from tehsil Jar­ranwala and arrested two accused. The health depart­ment sources said on Friday that a health squad com­prising District Drug Con­troller Usman Ghani, Depu­ty Drug Controller Mohsin Asgahr and others raided a home near Jhal Chowk, Ja­ranwala, and recovered fake injections which were being manufactured locally.