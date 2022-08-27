News Desk

Families stranded in Kumrat due to flood appeal for rescue

Families stranded in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s (KP) Kumrat Valley due to flash floods have appealed to the government to expedite rescue operations as they were running out of food and drinking water.

Trapped tourists include women and minor children. These families have been stranded in Kumrat for the past 48 hours, where they have taken shelter in a tent.

In a video statement, the female tourist said that the flow of the river has become very fast on both sides of the valley and all the connecting bridges have been swept away due to continuous rain, while landslides were also occurring.

“It is getting colder here, while we have very little food and drinking water,” she said and added there is no way to come and go from here, so we have taken shelter in the forest of Kumrat.

The distressed trapped tourists appealed to the concerned authorities for rescue by helicopter or any other means as the situation is getting worse.

