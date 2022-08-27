Fauji Fertilizer Company undertakes flood relief assistance in Ghotki

ISLAMABAD – Fauji Fertilizer Company (FFC) being a nationalistic business enterprise has always been at the forefront of community service in distressed times. Owing to prevailing devastation in the country due to excessive rain spells causing floods, the company commenced its humble flood relief program on 24th August in coordination with civil administration in efforts to reach out to people in remote and neglected/cut off flood hit areas of Sindh (district Ghotki).

The crisis warrants mobilization of available resources by all stakeholders including the industrial sector to support the flood victims. In this respect, the company has generously donated Rs. 10 million for the affectees while the employees at Mirpur Mathelo plant site have personally raised additional amount of Rs. 1.1 million to empathize with their calamity struck brethren.

For continual mobilization of resources and extension of flood relief support, FFC team visited Shank Bund area on 25 August 2022 which has become inaccessible due to floods. The team traversed the distance on foot and distributed cooked meals and packs of dry rations amongst the populace of more than one thousand people. Pledging to stand shoulder to shoulder with the nation in distraught times, FFC reaffirms its resolve to continue providing all possible assistance to the community in general and flood affectees in particular.

CORPORATE BRIEFING

Fauji Fertilizer Company (FFC) held its second Corporate Briefing for the year 2022, as a part of its best corporate governance practices. FFC has been recognized by Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) as first amongst Top 25 Companies consecutively for 11 years attributed to its compliance of code of corporate governance, company performance and efficient management.

in the same backdrop the subject briefing for the period ended 30th June 2022 was held at FFC’s corporate head office, Rawalpindi where prominent capital market analysts and dignitary from PSX attended the event.

Company Secretary FFC, Brig Asrat Mahmood SI(M) (Retd) opened the meeting and apprised the house about significance of the event. Chief Financial Officer, Syed Atif Ali briefed the house about FFC’s performance for first half of the year 2022 and assured company’s commitment to achieve higher standards of performance and sustained earnings.