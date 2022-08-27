Fighting gender inequality!

Gender inequality persists everywhere and causes stagnation in the social progress. It’s true that not all men harm women. But do all men work to make sure their fellow men do not harm women? Do they interrupt troubling language and behavior in others? Do they have conversations about women’s safety with others? Gender equality is not just girls fighting up for what is right.

It’s also about boys standing up to what is wrong. It’s not about the transfer of power from men to women. It’s about equality. It’s about everybody having their rights and access to economic opportunities and health care. It’s a matter of changing the perspective. Once you change a perspective, the situation automatically gets changed. Having that change in national infrastructure is critical in moving forward. The idea is to say that debating your wife doesn’t make you a better man and that the empowerment of their women is not essentially a black mark on their manhood.

Being a feminist for me means recognizing that men and women should be, can be and must be equal. For this purpose, men have a role to play in the world’s struggle for gender equality too. It requires a lot of work but it is possible. We can work together and achieve equal respect and opportunities for all genders alike.

EMAN MUDASSAR TARAR,

Sargodha.