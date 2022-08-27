Fighting rulers, flood is need of hour: Fawad

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Fawad Chaudhry on Saturday said that the government is running a media campaign worth billions of rupees that PTI must suspend their campaign of “Haqeeqi Aazadi” for the change of government because of the floods in the country.

Former Information Minister said that the government has filed terrorism cases on opposition, channels are being closed and journalists are forced to leave the country.

Fawad went on to say that the worst violence is being done to the political workers, the inflation in the country has reached upto 44%, in this situation if Imran Khan suspends the movement, these rulers will devastate the people of Pakistan.

Fawad said that fighting the current rulers and floods at the same time is the need of the hour. He also urged masses to come out for the real independence.