First day matches of SBP Open Tennis played

LAHORE – The first day matches were played in the Sports Board Punjab Open Tennis Championship here at Punjab Int’l Tennis Stadium Nishtar Park Sports Complex.

In the first round, Shahrukh Hussain beat Akash 8-2, Hassan Riaz beat Farhan 8-3, Rana Humayun beat Syed Shams 8-0, Saif ul Aziz beat Zain Butt 8-3, Amza Jawad beat Waqar 8-1, Bilal Asim beat Ahmad 8-0, Aakif Hussain beat Zaeem 8-2, Sikhander Hayyat beat Makaeel 8-1 and Ahmad Waqas beat Ahmad Adnan 8-5. In the boys U-18 first round, Raahim Khan beat Zaeem 6-2, Zain Saeed beat Safin 6-4, Abubakar Talha beat Hammad 6-1 and Asad Zaman beat Moavia Butt 6-0.

PLTA Secretary Rashid Malik lauded the international-standard tennis facility at the Nishtar Park Sports Complex. “I am thankful to Punjab Sports Minister Malik Taimoor Masood and DG SBP Tariq Qureshi for their all-out support for junior development in Pakistan.

“The courts are of international standard, where int’l events can be organized. This is an inaugural event here and hopefully, Asian Junior Tennis event will be hosted here soon. I hope this tennis academy will also produce tennis stars, who will represent the country in junior Grand Slams,” Malik added.