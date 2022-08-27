Our Staff Reporter

Five people swept away by flash flood in Ghizer

GILGIT    –    At least 5 people killed in Bobar village of district Ghizer, Gilgit Baltistan after being swept away in flash floods.

According to Yaqoob Tai, a local journal­ist , rescuers recov­ered three death bodies while 2 persons were still missing.

According to GB Min­ster Information Fa­taullah Khan, the flash floods swept away at least 50 bridges and roads.

He added that floods rendered 350 families homeless. Temporary camps have been set up in the area with the pro­vision of relief items, food, blankets etc .

Flash floods also dam­aged dozens of houses roads, communication and power infrastruc­ture, agriculture land and irrigation channels.

Local have been stranded in many areas of Ghizer, Gilgit, Hunza, Nagir, Diamer, Astor and Baltistan region due to suspension of electricity, telephone and road con­nectivity.

The electricity to Gilgit city has been suspended for the last two days due to damaged powerhouse

