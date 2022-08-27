Staff Reporter

Flood victim killed over distribution of food package in Khairpur

SUKKUR – One of the flood victims allegedly killed another during distribution of food package at a relief camp set up in a school in Khairpur here on Friday. According to Police sources, the relief camp turned into a battleground when flood victims fought for food packages. During the chaos, Shabbir Barecho attempted to snatch a food package from Raza Barecho, who stabbed Shabbir to death. Police shifted the body to a local hospital and took the accused in to custody. This is a first-ever incident of killing over food at a relief camp.

