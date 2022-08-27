Agencies

Flood wreaks havoc in Quetta’s tourist point Hana Orak

QUETTA     –    Heavy rains and hilly torrents have caused widespread destruc­tion in Hana Orak, a tourist point of Quetta, killing a man and destroying several hous­es and orchards in the area.Due to the incessant rains and communication infrastruc­ture damage, land connec­tion with the city has been cut off. Many houses in the Hana area have collapsed due to the water entering the houses, the crops and apple orchards have also been affected by the floods. A person namely Ain Uddin was swept away and died in the high level flood in Hana Oorak. Orak Communi­ty Hall, bridges, roads, schools and shops have been inundat­ed. The area people have de­manded of the government to declare Hana Orak, a calam­ity-hit area and initiate relief and rehabilitation at earliest.

