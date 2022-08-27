Floods: CM Parvez Elahi wants Imran Khan to announce fundraising

Chief Minister Punjab Parvez Elahi on Saturday telephoned top PTI leaders to persuade party chairman Imran Khan for announcing a fundraising campaign for flood affectees.

Parvez Elahi telephoned Asad Umar and Shibli Faraz and urged them to ask Imran Khan to announce a fundraising drive for flood affectees. “Floods have wreaked havoc across Pakistan and we should leave all things aside and support the victims,” he said.

He emphasized that the entire nation should work together for the restoration of roads, schools and hospitals. “The rehabilitation of the victims and provision of food and medicines is among our top priority,” the chief minister Punjab announced.

He assured the flood victims that the Punjab government would rehabilitate them, construct houses for them and also compensate their loss of harvest. “We will not sit until the last affectee is rehabilitated,” Parvez Elahi vowed.

Former Prime Minister Imran Khan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Chief Minister (CM) Mahmood Khan on Friday visited Dera Ismail Khan to review the relief and rehabilitation activities in the flood-hit areas.

Expressing grief over the loss in natural calamities, the PTI Chairman said that besides Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Sindh and Balochistan has also witnessed damages during the floods.

He also urged the nation to support the relief and rehabilitation of the people and infrastructure in flood-hit areas. The former premier added that he was planning to help victims by conducting a survey of flood-affected areas.