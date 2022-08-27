Floods, rains cause havoc in Balochistan; routine life paralysed

QUETTA – Floods and rains in Balochistan have caused havoc everywhere, with most areas of the province plunged into dark­ness due to power outages from last night, while communication systems were damaged while disconnected Balo­chistan from other parts of country. So far 235 people including children and women have been killed in rain incidents of Balochistan. Quetta city and its sub­urbs have been continuously raining for over 28 hours, sometimes heavy some­times light rain received the respective areas , which made the situation worse, while more than several hundred peo­ple, including women and children, were trapped in the flood water in Balochistan including Quetta. The electricity and gas supply system in the city were also suspended due to heavy rains, while the communication system has also been disrupted in the respective areas of Balo­chistan including Quetta city. The rou­tine life was parlayed in the area and roads were presented sight of floods in Quetta city. People were reported to stand in lines at shops of LPG to fill their cylinders of LPG gas in Quetta after gas supply was suspended while 12 inch gas pipeline along with Bibi Nani Bridge washed away in Bolan area. vy rains, the mobile phone and internet service are also suspended in Quetta, while the PTCL network of Quetta is also closed and the ground internet is also not working.

Communication system including mo­bile internet, PTCL network failed. De­spite, Pakistan Army, Frontier Corps and local administrations are busy to con­tinue rescue and relief operations in rain hit areas of Balochistan including Quet­ta. According to reports, several houses were washed away by floods at Nawan Killi, Sariab and other areas of Quetta. According to Met Office, rain received respective areas of Balochistan including Quetta, Kalat, Sibi, Ziarat, Muslim Bagh, Usta Muhammad, Usta Muhammad and Loralai district.

Rainfall has been recorded in respec­tive areas including 132mm in Kalat, 104 mm in Quetta, 69 mm in Sibi, 0.8 mm in Loralai, 15 mm in Muslim Bagh and 19.2 mm in Ziarat. The Met Office fore­cast mainly rainy weather for northern, eastern and central parts while cloudy weather in rest parts of the province thundershower with isolated heavy falls expected in Nasirabad, Jafarabad, Jhal Magsi, Lasbella, Noshki, Lehri, Soh­batpur, Bhag, Harnai, Dera Bugti, Duki, Loralai, Musakhel, Sherani, Zhob, Killa Saifullah, Killa Abdullah, Kalat, Mustung, Khuzdar, Quetta, Chaman, Kharan and Pishin during next 24 hours