The Munda Headworks on Friday collapsed due to heavy monsoon rains and worst floods in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

After heavy rains in KP, the flood situation has become very dangerous, as the Munda Headworks near Charsadda has collapsed. In this situation, the authorities have asked the people of Charsadda to take precautionary measures.

According to details, the floods are set to worsen over the next few hours.