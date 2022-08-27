News Desk

FM Bilawal briefs Turkish counterpart about damages caused by floods in Pakistan

Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has expressed his gratitude to his Turkish counterpart Mevlut Cavusoglu for immediately sending volunteers for help in rehabilitation after the flood.

In a telephonic conversation on Saturday, he apprised the Turkish Foreign Minister of the enormous damage caused by the unusual rains and floods in Pakistan.

The Minister said Pakistan and Turkiye have always stood by each other in tough times.

