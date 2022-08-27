APP

Gold unchanged

ISLAMABAD -The price of 24 karat per tola gold witnessed no change in prices on Friday and was sold at Rs.147,100. The price of 10 gram 24 karat and 10 gram 22 karat also remained stagnant at Rs126,115 and Rs.115,605 respectively, All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported.

The price of per tola and ten gram silver remained unchanged at Rs.1540 and Rs.1320.30 respectively. However, the price of gold in international market decreased by $19 and was sold at $1745 against its sale at $1764, the association reported.

 

