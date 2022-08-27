Governor sends 14 truckloads of relief goods to flood-hit areas

Announces to donate 3-month salary for flood victims.

LAHORE – Punjab governor Balighur Rehman on Friday dispatched 14 truckloads of relief goods to the flood affected areas. The relief goods have been donated by philanthropists, Huzaifa Rafiq and Shahid Hasan Sheikh who were also present on the occasion. The governor appreciated the work of philanthropists in helping and rehabilitating the flood victims and said that the business com­munity has always contributed to welfare works. He also announced to give all his salary from May 31, 2022 till now in the flood relief fund. He said that as the chancellor he had also directed the vice chancellors of the public and private uni­versities that the students and faculty members should play a role in col­lecting relief goods and relief funds for the flood victims. Meanwhile, the governor has directed the public sector universities and private universities through a letter to start an immediate flood relief campaign for the flood affectees . He has empha­sized that the university faculty and students Collect funds, clothes, food and essential items for the flood victims. Address­ing a press conference at Governor House, he said the funds collected for the flood affectees should be deposited in the Prime Minister of Pakistan and Chief Minister Punjab Relief Fund. “It is our na­tional duty to stand with our flood-affected broth­ers and sisters in this difficult situation”, he said. The governor said that the federal government and the provincial governments were working to­gether for the flood affectees. The government is taking all possible steps to provide maximum as­sistance to the flood affectees. He said that Prime Minister Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif has directed to speed up the relief activities in the affected ar­eas. He said that under the supervision of Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif, 80 per cent cheques have been given to the families of those who lost their lives in floods so far. He said that affluent persons should help their brothers and sisters in this time of trial and trouble.