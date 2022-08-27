Govt’s relief to power consumers using 200 units a joke, fraud: Hanif Abbasi

PML-N leader vows to stage protests alongwith people,traders if relief not extended to other consumers.

RAWALPINDI – Former Advisor to Prime Minister and PML-N stalwart Muhammad Hanif Abbasi on Friday termed federal gov­ernment announcement to give relief to power consumers using 200 units a joke and fraud with people.

Addressing a presser here, PML-N Vice President Muhammad Hanif Ab­basi demanded of the government to extend relief to all people using 500 electricity units in a month or else he along with traders and people would be rallied against Shehbaz-led government. President Markazi Anjuman Tajran Sharjil Mir, Shahid Ghafoor Paracha, Arshad Awan and several local PML-N leaders were also present on the occasion.

He appealed to the government that all electricity consumers should be exempted from fuel adjustment charges. “If all types of taxes includ­ing fuel adjustment charges up to 500 units are not removed, traders across the city will come out on the streets and the government will know that when traders come out on the streets then nobody can stop them,” he said.

He said that country’s economy can­not be run through such measures. “For improvement of the country’s economy, Finance Minister Miftah Is­mail will follow policy of Prime Min­ister Shehbaz Sharif and give relief to poverty-stricken people. The forma­tion of committee to look inot the mat­ter is not solution and Prime Minister should take an immediate decision and announce abolition of all taxes in­cluded in the electricity bills,” he said.

Abbasi said that due to continuous efforts of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, foreign investment of 10 bil­lion dollars will come to Pakistan and it is responsibility of finance depart­ment to give relief to people.

He said that due to sharp increase in electricity bills, the pressure of all sections of society including the trad­ers and the public was facing hardship. “Industries have been forced to close down. There is no doubt that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif is working day and night to stabilize country’s economy and end people’s miseries, while also struggling with the natural calamity of floods,” he said. He said that due to continuous efforts of the prime minister, UAE, Saudi Arabia, and China had agreed to invest 10 billion dollars in Pakistan and this investment was coming before September 10.

However, he said that finance min­istry was working to waste all the hard work of the prime minister. He demanded of the finance ministry to expand tax circle instead of burden­ing the people already facing inflation