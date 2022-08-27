Health secy visits flood-affected areas in DG Khan
DG KHAN – Punjab Health Secretary Imran Sikandar Baloch has continued his two-day visit to Dera Ghazi Khan and Multan on the directions of Provincial Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid.
He made a detailed visit to the under-construction Institute of Cardiology in Dera Ghazi Khan and the under-construction Nishtar-2 Hospital and Nishtar Medical University in Multan.
He also visited the flood affected areas. The health secretary also reviewed the ongoing progress by visiting Institute of Cardiology in Dera Ghazi Khan and Nishtar Hospital in Multan. The authorities concerned gave a briefing to him. Baloch said that work on the Institute of Cardiology and Nishtar-2 Hospital in Multan is going on rapidly. Special teams of doctors are providing services in the flood-affected areas. The health department is continuously monitoring the arrangements in the flood-hit areas. The concerned officers have been directed to complete the Institute of Cardiology in Dera Ghazi Khan and Nishtar 2 Hospital in Multan on time.