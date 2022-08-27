Our Staff Reporter

Health secy visits flood-affected areas in DG Khan

DG KHAN    –   Punjab Health Secretary Imran Sikandar Baloch has continued his two-day visit to Dera Ghazi Khan and Multan on the direc­tions of Provincial Health Minis­ter Dr Yasmin Rashid.

He made a detailed visit to the under-construction Institute of Cardiology in Dera Ghazi Khan and the under-construction Nishtar-2 Hospital and Nishtar Medical University in Multan.

He also visited the flood affect­ed areas. The health secretary also reviewed the ongoing prog­ress by visiting Institute of Car­diology in Dera Ghazi Khan and Nishtar Hospital in Multan. The authorities concerned gave a briefing to him. Baloch said that work on the Institute of Cardiol­ogy and Nishtar-2 Hospital in Multan is going on rapidly. Spe­cial teams of doctors are provid­ing services in the flood-affected areas. The health department is continuously monitoring the ar­rangements in the flood-hit ar­eas. The concerned officers have been directed to complete the Institute of Cardiology in Dera Ghazi Khan and Nishtar 2 Hospi­tal in Multan on time.

You might also like More from author
More Stories
Islamabad

Deadly floods ravage; 33m affected

Islamabad

PM visits flood-hit Sukkur, announces Rs15b for Sindh

National

Army Chief gets floods briefing in Karachi visit

Islamabad

Sarah Zeid terms BISP a role model for other countries

Islamabad

Deal with IMF may suffer as KP, Punjab back out

National

Govt’s relief to power consumers using 200 units a joke, fraud: Hanif Abbasi

Islamabad

MNAs to donate one month salary for flood affectees: NA Speaker

Islamabad

Pakistan Navy inducts 2nd multi-role frigate PNS Taimur

Islamabad

PM orders revision of electricity bills within 24 hours

National

Imran Khan visits flood relief camp in D I Khan

1 of 9,971

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More