Huawei Watch GT 3 Pro wins EISA’s Best Smartwatch Product Award

LAHORE – Huawei Consumer Business Group (CBG) recently received an award from the Expert Imaging and Sound Association (EISA) for its latest smartwatch device, the HUAWEI WATCH GT 3 Pro. Composed of over 60 of the most respected international specialist consumer electronics magazines, websites, and journalists, EISA named the HUAWEI WATCH GT 3 Pro its ‘Best Smartwatch Product for 2022-2023’, based on the independent technical reviews of its members. Huawei has been awarded this category for the third consecutive year. The award comes in the wake of several other publication awards for the HUAWEI WATCH GT 3 Pro, which has also won prestigious industry awards from the likes of Android Headlines, Tech Advisor, and PhoneArena.

In the judges’ comments, EISA referred to the HUAWEI WATCH GT 3 Pro as ‘Huawei’s most polished and perfected smartwatch to date,’ praising its ‘classic’ and ‘luxurious design’ which comprises a ‘titanium casing, ceramic back and sapphire glass face’ as well as Huawei’s ‘crisp’ and ‘colourful AMOLED display.’ Its ‘advanced operation system’ and ‘plethora of applications and features’ were also marked out for praise, including its blood oxygen level monitoring, stress testing, water resistance, and ‘exceptional’ battery life.

The latest instalment in Huawei’s highly popular HUAWEI WATCH GT Series, the HUAWEI WATCH GT 3 Pro is a flagship smartwatch which aims to marry exquisite craftsmanship with high-end aesthetics, allowing users to take their health and fitness to the next level, or even down to completely uncharted waters thanks to its 5ATM and 30 meters diving waterproof. Sporting a premium, Neo-crystalline look in either the Titanium or Ceramic colourway options, the HUAWEI WATCH GT 3 Pro is the ultimate workout companion which further illustrates the benefits of Huawei’s Seamless AI life and 1+8+N strategy.

Featuring a more robust battery life, and a 30 percent faster charging time than the last generation, the HUAWEI WATCH GT 3 Pro also offers a host of specialist tracking features which can help users improve their daily lifestyle habits. This ranges from the device’s 100 plus workout modes and its ECG analysis[2] to its Smart Heart Rate Monitoring and HUAWEI TruSleep 2.0 sleep tracker. In line with the Huawei Seamless AI life’s philosophy of connectivity, users can also pair the HUAWEI WATCH GT3 Pro with other smart devices, including additional Huawei products, as well as iOS and Android phones.

“All of us at Huawei are extremely honoured to receive the EISA Best Smartwatch 2022-2023 for the HUAWEI WATCH GT 3 Pro, especially since this marks the third consecutive year a Huawei device has won EISA’s esteemed smartwatch prize,” commented Kevin Ho, Chief Operating Officer of Huawei Consumer Business Group. “Huawei has long committed to using technology to enhance and streamline our day to day lives, allowing us to achieve both our personal and professional goals in a way that empowers our sense of self. With its plethora of health and fitness tracking features, the HUAWEI WATCH GT 3 Pro is the perfect example of how Huawei’s consumer tech aims to aid us in becoming better and happier version of ourselves.”

Comprising expert media across the full spectrum of consumer electronics from over 30 countries, EISA is divided up into six Expert Groups, which include mobile devices, Hi-Fi, home theatre audio, and in-car electronics. Every year, EISA members nominate a list of products that they consider the standout performers in each of these Expert Groups. These nominations are then presented at EISA’s AGM, where members conduct an in-depth deliberation before voting for the winner of each category. This prestigious award from EISA adds to a long and illustrious list of product awards that the HUAWEI WATCH GT 3 Pro has recently received.

Named also as the Editor’s Choice by Android Headlines, PhoneArena, and Tech Advisor, the HUAWEI WATCH GT 3 Pro has been consistently marked out for its premium look and extensive features collection. In its review, Android Headlines called the device a ‘compelling offering’ with ‘much-improved software,’ an ‘excellent display’ and ‘top-notch build quality.’ PhoneArena, meanwhile, singled out the HUAWEI WATCH GT 3 Pro for its HarmonyOS Bluetooth offering, its Five Dive mode, and its wireless charging facilities. Describing the device as a ‘stand out in the wearable space’, Tech Advisor similarly praised the HUAWEI WATCH GT 3 Pro for its ‘attractive, premium design’ and its ‘rich’ and ‘varied’ ‘first-party functionality’.