IHC dismisses contempt plea against PML-N leaders

ISLAMABAD – The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Friday dismissed a contempt of court pe­tition against JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman and PML-N leaders declar­ing it non-maintainable.

Justice Mohsin Akhter Kayani of IHC heard the case along with the objec­tions of Registrar Office.

At the outset of hear­ing, the petitioner’s law­yer Ali Ijaz Butter informed the court that the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leaders and Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) chief had been giving state­ments against judges on the social media. Justice Kayani asked that wheth­er they had mentioned the IHC court anywhere, and then directed the petitioner to approach the top court and the Lahore High Court as he was referring their statements about them