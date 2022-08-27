News Desk

IHC larger bench to hear contempt case against Imran Khan

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Saturday constituted a new larger bench to hear a case against the former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf(PTI) supremo Imran Khan over his derogatory statement against Additional Sessions Judge, Islamabad, Zeba Chaudhry, at a rally in F-9 Park of the federal capital.

A larger bench comprising of five judges, headed by Chief Justice Athar Minallah and other judges including Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kayani, Justice Mian Gul Hasan Aurangzeb, Justice Babar Sattar, and Justice Tariq Mehmood Jahangiri will hear the case.

It should be noted that the Supreme Court has issued a show cause notice to Imran Khan for insulting remarks against Additional Sessions Judge Zeba Chaudhary and has summoned him personally on August 31, while Imran Khan has also been ordered to respond to the show cause notice by August 31. has been given.

While after spending holidays abroad, Chief Justice Athar Minallah reached the Islamabad High Court today. He was on leave from July 12 to August 25.

