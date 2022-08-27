News Desk

Imran Khan to hold int’l telethon to raise funds for flood affectees

The former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan on Saturday announced holding an international telethon to raise funds for the flood affectees on Monday.

In his latest Tweet on Saturday, he said that he would do an international telethon to raise funds for the flood on Monday night.

The former PM said that Imran Tigers will be activated to volunteer for relief work.

Imran Khan went on to say that a committee under Sania Nishtar will be set up to identify and coordinate funds allocation based on needs.

“Let me make clear that our movement for Haqeeqi Azadi will continue alongside our flood relief work,” he added.

