Imran Khan visits flood relief camp in D I Khan
DI KHAN – Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan on Friday visited a flood relief camp set up here at Ratta Kalachi Sports Complex. Accompanied by Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan, Shaukat Yousafzai, Senator Shibli Faraz, Sheikh Yaqub, Sardar Ali Amin Khan Gandapur, and Chief Secretary Dr Shahzad Khan Bangash, he took a round of camp and inquired from the people about the damages and relief activities.
Commissioner Dera Aamir Afaq gave a briefing to PTI chairman about the flood situation, relief operations, loss of life and property, and infrastructure damage caused by the flood in the division