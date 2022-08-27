Imran Khan visits flood relief camp in D I Khan

DI KHAN – Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan on Friday visited a flood relief camp set up here at Ratta Kalachi Sports Complex. Accompa­nied by Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mah­mood Khan, Shaukat Yousafzai, Senator Shibli Far­az, Sheikh Yaqub, Sardar Ali Amin Khan Gandapur, and Chief Secretary Dr Shahzad Khan Bangash, he took a round of camp and inquired from the people about the damages and relief activities.

Commissioner Dera Aamir Afaq gave a briefing to PTI chairman about the flood situation, relief op­erations, loss of life and property, and infrastructure damage caused by the flood in the division