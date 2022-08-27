Baqar RazaNews Desk

Internet services suspended in flood-hit areas of KP: PTA

Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) on Saturday announced that the internet and telecommunication services have been suspended in parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) after being hit by flash floods.

In a message from its Twitter handle, the PTA said that the connectivity services were disrupted in the KP areas after optical fibre was damaged due to flash floods and long power outages.

The areas facing outage of internet and telecommunication services, according to the PTA, included Chitral, Upper Dir, Donbala, Swat, Medan, Lal Qila Samarbaghdir, Tank & DI Khan. “PTA is monitoring the situation closely. Work is underway to fully restore services,” it said.

Heavy rain and floods have recently resulted in connectivity issues across the country and on August 19, the internet services of Pakistan Telecommunication Company Ltd (PTCL) were affected across Pakistan due to ‘technical faults in the fiber network after heavy rains.

The PTCL in a message for the users via its official Twitter handle said: Due to heavy rains and floods, PTCL’s fiber network is experiencing some technical faults. As a result, PTCL users in northern and central regions are facing internet outage.”

 

