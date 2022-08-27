JI threatens to stage sit-in in capital against inflated electricity bills

Rawalpindi-The Youth Wing of Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) on Friday staged a massive protest demonstration against the inflated electricity bills.

The protest demo was staged on Murree Road which was led by Raza Ahmed Shah, Naib Ameer JI, with a large number of people in attendance who were holding placards, banners and electricity bills. The protestors blocked the city’s busiest road for all kinds of vehicular movement and chanted slogans against Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Federal Minister for Water and Power and other government high-ups.

Addressing the protestors, Raza Ahmed Shah condemned the imposition of tax on electricity bills that too on the node of IMF. He said the step taken by Shehbaz-led government was tantamount to economic murder of poor and middle class. He warned the government to withdraw the decision of imposing tax or else JI would expand its protest across the country. “The poor people of Pakistan are already suffering a lot due to price hike. Inflated electricity bills have added to the miseries,” he said, adding that PM Shehbaz Sharif should provide relief to masses or be ready to face the series of protests.

JI Youth Wing President said that the poverty stricken masses are committing suicide in the country while rulers are living a luxurious life. He said that the government should abolish fuel adjustment from the electricity bills immediately. “If the rulers don’t take the voice of the masses seriously then the public will rally on roads and in streets,” he said.

Raza Ahmed Shah said that JI would stage a sit-in for an indefinite period in the capital next month if the Shehbaz-led government failed in abolishing the fuel adjustment from electricity bills.