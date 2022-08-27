KP governor for action against illegal appointments in SBBWU

PESHAWAR – KP Acting Governor Mushtaq Ah­mad Ghani has directed the syndicate of Shaheed Benazir Bhutto Wom­en University (SBBWU) Peshawar to take action against illegal appoint­ments in the university and submit its report to the senate of the univer­sity within 30-day.

While presiding over special senate meeting of the SBBWU here on Friday, the acting gov­ernor directed the syn­dicate to look into the matter of illegal ap­pointment in light of the inquiry reports of High­er Education Depart­ment.