KP governor for action against illegal appointments in SBBWU
PESHAWAR – KP Acting Governor Mushtaq Ahmad Ghani has directed the syndicate of Shaheed Benazir Bhutto Women University (SBBWU) Peshawar to take action against illegal appointments in the university and submit its report to the senate of the university within 30-day.
While presiding over special senate meeting of the SBBWU here on Friday, the acting governor directed the syndicate to look into the matter of illegal appointment in light of the inquiry reports of Higher Education Department.