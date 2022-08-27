KP govt dedicates two helicopters for relief activities

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) government has dedicated its two helicopters for the flood relief activities.

The KP authorities were continuing relief activities in the affected districts by floods. KP Chief Minister Mahmood Khan said that both helicopters will be used for relief activities which would be used by the district administration for coping with emergency situations.

The KP authorities have also established control rooms in the flood-hit districts which will be connected to the central control room. The lawmakers have been appointed as the focal persons for each district.

In Malakand, the district administration imposed Section 144 in the surroundings of the Swat River and directed the citizens to stay away from the raging river. The administration appealed to the citizens to avoid travelling amid rains and flooding.

In Mohmand district, the flood water from Mohmand Dam entered the houses. The assistant commissioner and Rescue 1122 installed tents for the displaced people in the safe localities.