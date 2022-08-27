LCCI sets up ‘Flood Relief Fund’

In past, LCCI constructed 150 houses in flood-hit Layyah.

LAHORE – The Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry (LCCI) established the ‘Flood Relief Fund’ on Fri­day with an initial amount of Rs 10 million for the flood affectees. LCCI President Mian Nauman Kabir said that the aim of establishing the fund was to extend support to the victims who were in dire need of help. He said that around 1000 people and uncountable number of cattle had lost their lives while millions were sitting helpless under the open sky. He appealed to the LCCI members to show generosity to­wards their catastro­phe-hit brothers and sisters. Mian Nauman said that the business community had to per­form an extraordinary role as the situation had become too grave to be handled by the govern­ment and other depart­ments alone. He said that the LCCI would continue to fulfill its corporate social responsi­bility (CSR) in a winsome manner as it had the understanding that the government alone could not cope with the mass devastation, caused by the floods. He said that in past, the Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry had given donations of million rupees for earthquake and flood victims and also constructed 150 houses in Layyah for the flood-hit people. LCCI Senior Vice President Mian Rehman Aziz Chan and Vice President Haris Ateeq said that the LCCI played a vital role at all testing times and credit goes to the LCCI members who gave maximum for the help of their deprived brothers and sisters. Meanwhile, the University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (UVAS) Lahore, in collaboration with the Government of the Punjab, arranged a meeting on ‘Humanitarian assistance campaign for flood affected families in Punjab’ at city campus, here on Friday.