Malir police, dist admin organise medical camp for flood victims

KARACHI – Keeping in view the recent rain calamity in Sindh and arrival of flood-affected displaced persons, a free medical camp was organised by Sindh Police District Malir and district administration at Gadap City in Government Boys Higher Secondary School Deh Konkar, Gabol Stop. A large number of internally displaced persons from every age group, comprising of females and children as well, got free of charge medical aid and treatment in the camp, said a news release on Friday. Senior doctors, general physician, gynecologist, gastroenterologist, chest specialist, ENT, eye specialist, etc were present in the camp who checked hundreds of patients. Most of the patients were diagnosed with fever, weakness, malaria, etc. At the camp, there was a facility for free diagnostics through Essa Lab, which obtained the samples and provided results to doctors on the spot. Free of charge medicines were also provided to the patients. Apart from this, all EPI vaccines were available along with the LHWs to vaccinate children and infants, it added. The public facilitated by the free medical camp got a sigh of relief and expressed appreciation and gratitude to district Malir Police.