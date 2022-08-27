Staff Reporter

Malir police, dist admin organise medical camp for flood victims

KARACHI – Keeping in view the recent rain calamity in Sindh and arrival of flood-affected displaced persons, a free medical camp was organised by Sindh Police District Malir and district administration at Gadap City in Government Boys Higher Secondary School Deh Konkar, Gabol Stop. A large number of internally displaced persons from every age group, comprising of females and children as well, got free of charge medical aid and treatment in the camp, said a news release on Friday. Senior doctors, general physician, gynecologist, gastroenterologist, chest specialist, ENT, eye specialist, etc were present in the camp who checked hundreds of patients. Most of the patients were diagnosed with fever, weakness, malaria, etc. At the camp, there was a facility for free diagnostics through Essa Lab, which obtained the samples and provided results to doctors on the spot. Free of charge medicines were also provided to the patients. Apart from this, all EPI vaccines were available along with the LHWs to vaccinate children and infants, it added. The public facilitated by the free medical camp got a sigh of relief and expressed appreciation and gratitude to district Malir Police.

You might also like More from author
More Stories
Business

Weekly inflation soars by 1.83pc on high vegetables prices, power tariff

Business

Miftah welcomes Turkish investment in Pakistan

Business

PSX loses 441 points

Business

Federal govt amends release strategy of funds for PSDP 2022-23

Business

FTO addressed 2650 complaints in six months

Business

Gold unchanged

Business

Rupee extends losses against dollar

Business

2 CCRI Multan Bt cotton varieties recommended for approval

Business

BISP a role model for other countries: WFP’s special adviser

Business

META restates commitment to user privacy in virtual sitting with Pak reporters

1 of 1,987

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More