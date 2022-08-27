Medical care workers protest against hospitals’ privatisation

KHYBER -The medical care workers boycotted duties against privatization of 58 hospital of the province here on Friday.

It is worth mentioning here that the provincial government has decided to privatise 58 state-run hospitals under public-private partnership (PPP) scheme.

Like other parts of the province, on the call of the grant health alliance, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, doctors, paramedical staff, nurses and class four employees quit their duties in Outdoor Patient Departments (OPDs), however , emergency and labour room units were opened and treatment was provided to the patients.

The protestors , who tied black ribbons around their arms, were of the view that privatising the state hospitals was equalent to deprive the poor tribal of the basic and cheaper health facilities. Instead of privatization, the high-up should improve efficiency of the hospital so that it could deliver in batter way, they remarked.

They maintained that privatisation of the health centres was not the solution of poor performance of it but it is an attempt to hide corruption being carried out in the health centres. They urged upon the general masses to support them to protect their interests.

They warned if the government did not review the decision of privatization, they would completely suspend the health centres on Monday for all kind of services across the province.

The patients including women and children from remote areas of the district had to return to their villages without getting medical treatment due to non-functioning of OPDs and lack of medicines .