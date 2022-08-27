Staff Reporter

Minister, administrator inspect facilities at relief camps

KARACHI – Sindh Women Development Minister Shehla Raza along with administrator district East Rahmatullah Sheikh and other officers inspected the relief camps established in schools and other places for the flood victims at Sachal Goth. They reviewed the facilities being extended to the flood affected people including provision of food.  Shehla Raza said the Sindh government was doing its best to provide all possible assistance to the flood victims. Rahmatullah Sheikh said that measures were being taken to ensure provision of municipal services in relief camps. He informed that areas around camps were being sprayed with insecticides.

