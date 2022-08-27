Minister for making Safari Park attractive

LAHORE – Punjab Forest and Wildlife Minister Syed Abbas Ali Shah on Friday directed to make Safari Park more attractive for children. During his visit to the park, the minister reviewed facilities being extended to visitors. The minister directed the officers con­cerned to make the Safari Park more attractive for people especially for children, adding that facilities for them should also be increased. He inspected a veterinary hospital in the park and also inquired about food and health facilities available for animals. Meanwhile, Abbas Ali Shah planted a tree and said an awareness stall should be set up in the park for visitors regarding tree plantation drive.