Minister opens thalassaemia centre in THQ hospital
SWABI – A state-of-the-art thalassemia centre was inaugurated in Tehsil Hospital Chota Lahor MTI Swabi to facilitate patients in the district.
The centre was established in collaboration with MTI Swabi and district Swabi administration. Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Health Minister Taimur Jhagra, along-with the national assembly former speaker and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Education Shahram Tarakai inaugurated the newly established thalassemia Centre here in THQ hospital Chota Lahor.
MTI Swabi board of governors and district administration officials attended the ceremony, KP CM Advisor and first donor of the centre, MPA Abdul Karim Khan was also present on the occasion.
After the inauguration, a detailed briefing about the centre was given to the health minister and other guests. Hospital’s Additional Director Dr Hamid Ali briefed that until now, more than 100 thalassemia patients were registered with the centre and 21 patients were facilitated before the inauguration. He added that around 100 blood donors also got registered themselves and donated blood to the centre .
Provincial Minister Taimur Jhagra, during his visit to the centre appreciated the efforts of the district administration and MTI Swabi in establishing the thalassemia centre, and assured the management of full cooperation and support. He said, to provide the best health care facility to the people is the prime focus of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government.
On this occasion, national assembly ex-speaker Asad Qaisar said that children’s hospital and nursing college is under construction in the city and a separate building for a medical college would be started next week. He also appreciated the efforts being made by MTI management and district administration.