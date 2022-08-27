Minister opens thalassaemia centre in THQ hospital

SWABI – A state-of-the-art thal­assemia centre was in­augurated in Tehsil Hos­pital Chota Lahor MTI Swabi to facilitate pa­tients in the district.

The centre was estab­lished in collaboration with MTI Swabi and dis­trict Swabi adminis­tration. Khyber Pakh­tunkhwa Health Minister Taimur Jhagra, along-with the national assem­bly former speaker and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Education Shahram Tarakai inau­gurated the newly estab­lished thalassemia Cen­tre here in THQ hospital Chota Lahor.

MTI Swabi board of governors and district administration officials attended the ceremony, KP CM Advisor and first donor of the centre, MPA Abdul Karim Khan was also present on the oc­casion.

After the inauguration, a detailed briefing about the centre was given to the health minister and other guests. Hospital’s Additional Director Dr Hamid Ali briefed that until now, more than 100 thalassemia patients were registered with the centre and 21 patients were facilitated before the inauguration. He added that around 100 blood donors also got registered themselves and donated blood to the centre .

Provincial Minister Tai­mur Jhagra, during his visit to the centre appre­ciated the efforts of the district administration and MTI Swabi in estab­lishing the thalassemia centre, and assured the management of full co­operation and support. He said, to provide the best health care facili­ty to the people is the prime focus of the Khy­ber Pakhtunkhwa gov­ernment.

On this occasion, na­tional assembly ex-speak­er Asad Qaisar said that children’s hospital and nursing college is un­der construction in the city and a separate build­ing for a medical college would be started next week. He also appreciat­ed the efforts being made by MTI management and district administration.